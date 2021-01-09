Project to clean Bhubaneswar's Bindu Sagar lake launched

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturdayjointly launched a project to clean Bindu Sagar lake nearLingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

The project will be implemented by Indian OilCorporation in collaboration with the Institute of ChemicalTechnology, Mumbai Indian Oil Campus, Bhubaneswar.

''Bindu Sagar is associated with the socio-culturallife of the people of Bhubaneswar. It is believed that BinduSagar is one of the holiest tanks of our country as itcontains holy waters from all religious places of India.

''It is an embodiment of national integration and it isour responsibility to keep it clean,'' Patnaik said aftervirtually launching the project.

He sought people's cooperation to keep the water bodyclean.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural GasDharmendra Pradhan said Bindu Sagar at Lord Lingaraj's EkamraKshetra has a distinct identity.

''Being the largest water body in Bhubaneswar, itcarries rich divinity and is closely associated with Odiaculture and tradition. Various rituals of Lord Lingaraj areclosely associated with this lake,'' he said.

He lauded the IOC for taking forward the cleaningproject.

IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said the CPSU willspend Rs 70 lakh from its CSR funds for the project whichincludes maintenance for three years.

