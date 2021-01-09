Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been found

Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been foundReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:27 IST
The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.
"The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area," he told reporters.
