Man kills daughter in UP's Fatehpur

A man allegedly shot dead his 22-year-old daughter at Jaisinghpur village here and then surrendered before police. The accused has been arrested, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said around 9 am on Saturday, Chandra Mohan Yadav shot dead his daughter Swati Devi using his licensed gun and then surrendered before police with the weapon. Thariaon police station SHO Upendranath Rai said Yadav told police that his daughter had got married almost an year ago but she came to her parents' house without informing her in-laws. This brought disrepute to him, so he killed her. He added the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)