CBI arrests 2 in case related to sale, purchase of child porn on social media

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to the alleged sale and purchase of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to the alleged sale and purchase of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms. Both accused were produced before the Saket court here and have been remanded to Judicial Custody up to January 22.

The agency registered a case against a private person under section 14 of POCSO Act, 2012 and under section 67-B of Information Technology Act, 2000 on the allegations that the accused was advertising over Instagram account for sale of objectionable material including child pornographic material. It was further alleged that the said accused had purchased a large volume of data, from another accused person, which was stored over cloud-based websites containing objectionable material including child pornography material and made payment to him through Pay-TM for the same.

"Thereafter, the accused allegedly published an advertisement for the sale of said material over Instagram. On receipt of payments via Paytm / Google Pay etc. from the customer(s) / seekers, the accused was allegedly sharing the said objectionable material with them through Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms. It was also alleged that he has gained monetary benefits and was indulging in these activities since 2019," the CBI said. (ANI)

