Left Menu
Development News Edition

Batla House dhobighat demolition: HC gives petitioner 3 weeks to move appropriate forum

The DDA disputed this claim.It prompted the high court to say that whether the present case is related to the Manoj Misra case is an issue for the petitioner to seek clarification during appropriate proceedings.Meanwhile, the petitioners counsel urged the status quo be maintained as the site is still being used by washermen to earn a living, who otherwise face economic difficulties on account of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:03 IST
Batla House dhobighat demolition: HC gives petitioner 3 weeks to move appropriate forum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has granted three weeks to an organisation to approach an appropriate forum for relief against demolition of the Batla House dhobighat, which is used by washermen here to earn a living. Granting the three-week period to Muslim Kassar Vikas Sangathan, the high court said the Delhi Development Authority will not take any precipitate measure in the meanwhile.

The high court was hearing a petition by the organisation seeking direction to the DDA not to demolish the Batla House dhobighat at Okhla here.

The plea also sought to restrain the DDA from demolishing the existing dhobighat till land is allotted for a new one in the vicinity and it is constructed.

"In the circumstances, the DDA will not take any precipitate measures for 3 weeks, to facilitate the petitioner (organisation) to approach the appropriate forum for redressal and/or, if aggrieved by any orders subsequent orders, to pursue such remedies as may be available in law," Justice Najmi Waziri said disposing of the petition.

Senior advocate Rajiv Bansal and lawyer Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the DDA, informed the court that demolition work has already been carried at the dhobighat on December 24 last year.

They said the civic body took the action in pursuance of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgement which ordered that encroachments at Yamuna banks are removed.

The petitioner's counsel, however, submitted that the NGT's order in the Manoj Misra case deals with restoration of the River Yamuna and the floodplains, whereas the existing dhobighat is located 2.5 kilometres from the waters of the river. The DDA disputed this claim.

It prompted the high court to say that whether the present case is related to the Manoj Misra case is an issue for the petitioner to seek clarification during appropriate proceedings.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's counsel urged the status quo be maintained as the site is still being used by washermen to earn a living, who otherwise face economic difficulties on account of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers ransack venue of CM Khattar's ‘kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal

Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of kisan mahapanchayat programme at Kaimla village in Haryanas Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the...

Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP

A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications at the district hospital here, police said on Sunday.She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night, the...

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone team up for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to star in filmmaker Siddharth Anands patriotic-action-drama Fighter.The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after ...

Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry

The government should bring natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in Indias energy basket, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021