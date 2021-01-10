Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP

The accused was arrested on December 6, they added.Station House Officer of Fatehganj West police station Ashwani Kumar said a charge-sheet has been filed in the case.The girls father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but the permission was denied as doctors cited the pregnancy was of many days and a police case was on.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:23 IST
Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP

A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications at the district hospital here, police said on Sunday.

She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night, they said.

Senior Superintendent of the hospital Dr Subodh Sharma said the girl was brought to the hospital in serious condition and her health deteriorated further.

Despite best efforts by the doctors, she could not be saved, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said, ''The post-mortem report says that the death took place due to infection.” “The viscera of the girl has been preserved,'' he added.

The father of the girl, who was mentally unsound, said the family came to know about their daughter being six-month pregnant on December 6.

He said she was raped allegedly by a 30-year-old man in a sugarcane field in June last year when she had gone out of the house for some work. The accused had threatened her that he will kill her family members if she revealed the incident to them.

The victim’s father filed a complaint at Fatehganj West police station regarding the rape of his daughter on December 4, following which a case under the POCSO Act and the IPC was registered against the accused, police said. The accused was arrested on December 6, they added.

Station House Officer of Fatehganj West police station Ashwani Kumar said a charge-sheet has been filed in the case.

The girl’s father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but the permission was denied as doctors cited the pregnancy was of many days and a police case was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: ICC condemns racial row in SCG, promises full support to CA

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ICC has also offered Cricket Australia all necessary su...

It took me 16 years to figure out my voice, says Anubhav Sinha

Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad have established Anubhav Sinha as a prominent voice in contemporary cinema, but the director says it took him over a decade to find his calling.Sinha, who was interacting with the audiences after delivering Saty...

B.Tech degrees, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE

The B.Tech degrees and Diploma in Engineering and Technology awarded by IGNOU up to 2011-2012 academic session will be treated as valid, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said.The Indira Gandhi National Open University ...

Protesting farmers ransack venue of CM Khattar's ‘kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal

Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of kisan mahapanchayat programme at Kaimla village in Haryanas Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021