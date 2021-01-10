Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major tragedy averted as IED-fitted motorcycle detected in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:59 IST
Major tragedy averted as IED-fitted motorcycle detected in J-K's Poonch

A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a 2.4 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted on a motorcycle in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The IED was found planted on the roadside along Gohlad Reelan-Mendhar Road by a police party around 10 pm on Saturday and was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad around 1 pm on Sunday, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the officer said the IED along with a motorcycle was left behind by a suspected terrorist who is believed to have moved into the nearby forest area.

A joint search operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles of the Army is underway after the whole area was cordoned off to nab him, the SSP said.

The SSP said the bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED in a controlled explosion, without causing any damage.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on to bring the culprits to book, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: ICC condemns racial row in SCG, promises full support to CA

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ICC has also offered Cricket Australia all necessary su...

It took me 16 years to figure out my voice, says Anubhav Sinha

Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad have established Anubhav Sinha as a prominent voice in contemporary cinema, but the director says it took him over a decade to find his calling.Sinha, who was interacting with the audiences after delivering Saty...

B.Tech degrees, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE

The B.Tech degrees and Diploma in Engineering and Technology awarded by IGNOU up to 2011-2012 academic session will be treated as valid, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said.The Indira Gandhi National Open University ...

Protesting farmers ransack venue of CM Khattar's ‘kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal

Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of kisan mahapanchayat programme at Kaimla village in Haryanas Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021