Woman, auto-driver held with 150 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh

A 35-year-old woman and an auto-rickshaw driver were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Sunday. A total of 150 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market was recovered from them, they said.

The drug was brought to the national capital from Bareilly in UP, they said.

The accused have been identified as Neema Khatoon (name changed), a resident of Brijpuri, and Waseem (38), a resident of Karawal Nagar, they said. After receiving information about the heroin on Friday, the police laid a trap and the auto was intercepted. A woman, carrying a small bag, was found sitting inside the vehicle, police said. ''Police checked the bag and found 800 small paper pouches containing a total of 150 grams of heroin worth around Rs 50 lakh in international market,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. During interrogation, Khatoon disclosed that she bought the heroin from a man named Sakir, a resident of Bareilly. After getting the heroin, she used to make small paper pouches and supply it to a woman who belonged to the gang of notorious drug peddler Sharafat Sheikh of Nizamuddin using the auto-rickshaw of Waseem, the DCP said. Waseem used to get Rs 1,000 per trip, police added.

