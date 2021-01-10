Missing man's body found in suitcase in Hyderabad

A missing auto-rickshaw driverwas on Sunday found killed and his body stuffed in a suitcaseon the roadside here, police said.

A police patrol team found the man's body which boreinjuries in the head at around 3.30 am on Aramghar-Mehdipatnamroad in the early hours, they said.

A case of murder had been registered, police said addingfurther investigations were on.

The deceased was suspected to be involved in a theft caseand had been reported missing since Friday by his wife.

The wife of the deceased in her police complaint had alsostated that she suspected the role of a co-accused in thetheft case behind her husband going missing, police said. PTIVVKVS VS

