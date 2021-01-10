Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Adityanath inaugurates Arogya Mela to make people aware of health schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an Arogya Mela at Sankisa Primary Health Centre in Farrukhabad today.

ANI | Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:01 IST
CM Adityanath inaugurates Arogya Mela to make people aware of health schemes
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating 'Arogya Mela' at Farrukhabad. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an Arogya Mela at Sankisa Primary Health Centre in Farrukhabad today. "The Arogya Melas are aimed to make people aware of the government's health schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana as well as provide them with the best treatment. We will make their Ayushman Bharat cards at the centre. The Arogya Melas will be organised at more than 3,400 sites from 10 AM to 4 PM every Sunday from February 2," Adityanath said.

He also greeted the people of Farrukhabad and said, "I am blessed to inaugurate the first Arogya Mela of the year, on the land of Buddha." The Chief Minister also claimed that their government has removed 'middle-men' who used to hinder the distribution process. "The government policies from Delhi can now directly reach to the poor sitting in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that the vaccination drive will start from January 16 throughout the country, and it will be conducted in four phases. "In the first phase, the health workers will receive COVID shots. Security forces personnel will be administered the vaccine in the second phase, old and sick people in the third, and the rest of the population in the fourth phase. I congratulate scientists of our country for this breakthrough," said Adityanath. According to the government data, 32 lakh people got treatment as well as 2.14 lakh people got Ayushman cards made in the seven Arogya Melas organised before the pandemic.

Inauguration of the 'Arogya Melas' was postponed on March 15, 2020, in view of the global pandemic situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...

EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry. Indonesias av...

Some opposition leaders spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine: Sushil Modi

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of being engaged in spreading misinformation against COVID vaccination. Some members of the opposition are engaged in spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021