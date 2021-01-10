CM Adityanath inaugurates Arogya Mela to make people aware of health schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an Arogya Mela at Sankisa Primary Health Centre in Farrukhabad today. "The Arogya Melas are aimed to make people aware of the government's health schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana as well as provide them with the best treatment. We will make their Ayushman Bharat cards at the centre. The Arogya Melas will be organised at more than 3,400 sites from 10 AM to 4 PM every Sunday from February 2," Adityanath said.

He also greeted the people of Farrukhabad and said, "I am blessed to inaugurate the first Arogya Mela of the year, on the land of Buddha." The Chief Minister also claimed that their government has removed 'middle-men' who used to hinder the distribution process. "The government policies from Delhi can now directly reach to the poor sitting in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that the vaccination drive will start from January 16 throughout the country, and it will be conducted in four phases. "In the first phase, the health workers will receive COVID shots. Security forces personnel will be administered the vaccine in the second phase, old and sick people in the third, and the rest of the population in the fourth phase. I congratulate scientists of our country for this breakthrough," said Adityanath. According to the government data, 32 lakh people got treatment as well as 2.14 lakh people got Ayushman cards made in the seven Arogya Melas organised before the pandemic.

Inauguration of the 'Arogya Melas' was postponed on March 15, 2020, in view of the global pandemic situation. (ANI)

