Centre should adjudge authenticity of COVID vaccine, says Jharkhand Health Minister on nationwide vaccination drive

Ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the Central Government must adjudge the authenticity, relevance and utility of any vaccine before its roll-out.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:16 IST
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta talking to media over the issue of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the Central Government must adjudge the authenticity, relevance and utility of any vaccine before its roll-out. "I would just like to say that before using any vaccine, the Central Government should adjudge its authenticity, relevance and utility. Its proper exercise is essential. People of this country should not be made lab rats," Jharkhand Health told reporters on Saturday.

"We won't do anything by keeping political differences/political ambitions in mind, as far as public welfare and national welfare is concerned. We'll stand with the Centre," he added. This statement comes as several states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are making preparation for Covid-19 vaccination in their respective states.

The vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease. Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - which have established safety and immunogenicity.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that success in the development of two COVID vaccines is a major achievement in the Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan which is driven by the spirit of global well-being. "The recent success of our scientists and technicians in developing two COVID vaccines is a major achievement for the Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan which is driven by the spirit of global well-being," said Kovind at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The President said that year 2020 has been the year of a global crisis caused by the COVID-19. (ANI)

