MP: Three siblings drown in pond in Chhatarpur

Three siblings in thetwo to six years age group drowned in a village pond in MadhyaPradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Urdmau, some 30 kilometresfrom the district headquarters, when the children, includingtwo girls, were playing near the pond and slipped inside, saidGarhi Malehra police station in charge Ravi Upadhyay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)