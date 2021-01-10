Elephant kills man in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

A 55-year-old man was trampled todeath by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district,a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening nearParvatipur village under Pratappur forest range when Ramdhari,a native of Semrakhurd, was returning from his relative'splace, JR Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer of Surajpur said.

''Ramdhari's daughter and her father-in-law managed toescape. The body was retrieved this morning as the jumbo wasroaming close to the spot till late in the night,'' he said.

Surajpur, a neighbouring district of Korba, is locatedaround 350 kilometres away from capital Raipur.

The kin of the victim was given immediate aid of Rs25,000 and the remaining 5.75 lakh will be given on completionof formalities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)