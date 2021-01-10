Left Menu
Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged that Divyanshu, the police officers son, along with his personal security officers PSO had misbehaved and slapped him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:56 IST
The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged that Divyanshu, the police officer's son, along with his personal security officers (PSO) had misbehaved and slapped him. The incident, the video of which has gone viral, took place on Saturday. According to the police, Divyanshu, son of Mohanchand Sharma, alleged that he along with his cousin had gone to a shop to install tempered glass on his mobile phone, but due to some delay an argument broke out between him and the shopkeeper, who he claimed, misbehaved with him. However, it was observed in the CCTV footage that both the shopkeeper named Sanchit and Divyanshu misbehaved with each other, a senior police officer said. ''After a while, Divyanshu again came back to the spot with two PSOs. He had a stick while his PSOs had weapons with them. Divyanshu again had an altercation with Sanchit. This time the PSOs also got involved. Divyanshu also tried to slap the shopkeeper,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. ''Suddenly, some unknown people or shopkeepers started threatening Divyanshu and thrashed him. They ran away towards Karor society, around 300 metres distance from the spot, followed by the mob,'' the police said. Divyanshu alleged that during the scuffle, his mobile phone and gold chain were also snatched. He also alleged that the crowd also manhandled his two PSOs, the police said. Medical examination of Divyanshu and one of the PSOs was conducted at DDU hospital and injuries found were simple, police said. A complaint was filed by Divanyshu, following which a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons at Dwarka South police station, the DCP said. The shopkeeper also alleged that the Divyanshu and the two policemen, who were in civil dress, misbehaved with him and slapped him, police said. A non cognizable report (NCR) under sections 323 and 506 of the IPC has been lodged, police said. To verify the versions of both the parties, the CCTV footage of nearby shops and Karoor Society are being analysed, they added. In one of the videos, Divyanshu and the shopkeeper is seen involved in a scuffle. One of the PSO is also seen abusing Snachit. Divyanshu can also be seen slapping Sanchit.

