Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghel announces Kutru, Gangalur as tehsils in Bijapur; sanctions funds for beautification of 12 ponds

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced Kutru and Gangalur as tehsils in Bijapur district and sanctioned funds for deepening and beautification of two dozen ponds of the district.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:48 IST
Baghel announces Kutru, Gangalur as tehsils in Bijapur; sanctions funds for beautification of 12 ponds
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced Kutru and Gangalur as tehsils in Bijapur district and sanctioned funds for deepening and beautification of two dozen ponds of the district. As per an official statement, Baghel sanctioned funds for deepening and beautification of 12 ponds of the district including development work being carried out in Bijapur for upgrading and beautification of Loha Dongri, Mahadev Talab and development of 10 roads in the district and bus stand in Bhairamgarh, Awapalli and Mander.

The Chief Minister said that the minimum support price of Kodo-Kutki will also be declared from this year. He also approved setting up of procurement centers for paddy procurement at Tongpali and Bhadrakali. "There here will be no shortage of funds for development works in Bastar division. Along with the promotion of culture and civilization of people of this region, Education, Health and Sports will also be promoted with the highest priority," he said.

Asserting that there is no shortage of talent in Bastar and the talents need to be given the opportunity, the Chief Minister said: "The government is committed to providing opportunities for the betterment of Bastar people." He said that the forest rights community and individual pattas are being given by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.Circle Officer Mahendra Pal S...

Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty.Fire dep...

Himachal: Congress, BJP claim victory in civic body polls

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in the civic body polls, the voting for which was held in the state on Sunday.Though municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols, Himachal Pradesh Chief Min...

Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021