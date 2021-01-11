Left Menu
If Centre doesn't want to stay implementation of farm laws, we will: SC

If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of the three farm laws, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will put a stay on it.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of the three farm laws, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will put a stay on it. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, against the constitutional validity of three farm laws, passed by the Central government along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.

"If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it," the CJI asserted. The Union of India must take responsibility for all this. "You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner," the CJI said.

Expressin his displeasure over the way the laws are being framed, the CJI said: "What is going on." "The talks have failed. The whole thing has gone on for more than a month and what negotiations are going on, we don't understand. This is a very delicate situation. The parties are in a delicate situation," Bobde said.

"Our intention is that whether we can bring an amicable solution to the issue. Can the law be put on hold for some time? the CJI asked Venugopal. "We can see whether we constitute a committee for resolving the issue. Whether you are a part of the solution of a part of the problem," the CJI said.

"There is not a single petition, nor pleadings, which said the laws are good," he said. "Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening?" said CJI.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

