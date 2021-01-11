Delhi: Man held for rape, criminal intimidation

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in South Delhi's Aya Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The accused, resident of Ghitorni village, is a peon at a government organisation in Delhi, they said.

The matter was reported to police by the 35-year-old woman on January 9, they added.

In a written complaint, she stated that after her husband died in 2015, she came in contact with the accused. He allegedly told her that he is a divorcee and established physical relation with her on the promise of marrying her, a senior police officer said.

She confronted the man after getting to know that he is already married and lived with his wife and children. The man allegedly threatened her of dire consequences, the officer said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Fatehpur Beri police station. The accused was arrested during the course of investigation, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

According to police, the accused confessed to establishing physical relation with her on the pretext of marriage, while describing himself as a divorcee, the officer said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is under way, the officer added.

