Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:40 IST
Only samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake area are the only ones in Delhi that have tested positive for bird flu so far, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday, asking people not to panic as there is no cause for concern.

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.

All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

''Only samples of duck from Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu. There is no cause for concern. Reports of other samples are awaited,'' Sisodia said at a press briefing.

The Delhi government has also decided to ban sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city as a precautionary measure, he said.

''The Delhi government is making all efforts to check the spread of bird flu and monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly in touch with officials. There is no need to panic as bird flu does not spread from one person to another,'' he said.

He said Sanjay Lake area was sanitised after the samples of ducks from there tested positive for bird flu. The government has also closed down Ghazipur poultry market and banned entry of livestock from outside Delhi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards' lives, vaccine rollout

The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralysed large parts of central Spain over the weekend. It has now led to icy weather that is hampering the rollout of the much-needed vaccination a...

SolarWinds hackers linked to known Russian spying tools, investigators say

The group behind a global cyber-espionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said on Monday.Investigators at Moscow-based cybe...

Ind vs Aus: Don't condone racial abuse, we are with Indian team, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Monday said that Cricket Australia and his team did not condone any sought of racial abuse and it was disappointing to see that happen. He added that the Australian players wanted this to stop and stood with t...

Don't expect a conclusion from WHO's China visit, says expert

Expectations should be very low that a World Health Organization team of experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach a conclusion from their trip to China this month, a health expert affiliated with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021