Relative of Rajasthan officer dies after being found with hands, legs tied in Jaipur: Police
A woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.Vigya Devi, aged around 55, was the sister of an RAS officer posted as a sub-divisional magistrate SDM in Jaipur.The matter came to light when her family members reached the house in the morning.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:46 IST
A woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.
Vigya Devi, aged around 55, was the sister of an RAS officer posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jaipur.
"The matter came to light when her family members reached the house in the morning. She was lying unconscious with her hands and legs tied. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died," police said.
Senior police officials reached the spot and started investigation in the case. Further details in the matter are awaited.
