Actively considering proposal to give extra attempt to civil service aspirants: Centre to SC

The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court of India that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court of India that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju that the government and UPSC are actively considering the proposal to give one more opportunity to affected students due to COVID-19.

ASG Raju said the government is actively considering the matter and he has instructions for seeking an adjournment to first week of February. The bench told ASG that it should not happen that the last date of filling the forms passes by, and further posted the matter for hearing in February.

The bench was hearing a petition seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020. It also sought an extra opportunity for students who could not appear for civil service exams due to COVID-19. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the petitioners had earlier submitted that the court has directed the Centre to consider grant of an extra chance considering the difficulties raised due to the pandemic.

On September 30, the top court had directed the Centre and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit. The Department of Personnel and Training on October 26 had informed the court that the issue regarding grant of extra attempt to last chance candidates was under the consideration of the authorities. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

