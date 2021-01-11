Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:02 IST
Malaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states, as the Southeast Asian nation's cumulative cases grew to over 135,000 as of Sunday.

Muhyiddin said interstate travel will also be barred during the two-week lockdown, but assured that five essential sectors will be allowed to continue operating under strict regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held with 19 tortoise

The police on Monday arrested a man here and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, officials said.During routine checking on Sunday night, the police stopped a man near Vikrampur culvert and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, p...

Turkey probes Facebook's move to collect WhatsApp data

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.In a wri...

TD Bank faces Stanford Ponzi scheme liquidators seeking $5.5 bln in trial

Toronto-Dominion Bank will defend itself in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday in which liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford are seeking 5.5 billion in damages.The joint liqui...

US STOCKS-Futures ease from all-time highs as virus cases surge

U.S. stock index futures slipped from record levels on Monday, as investors assessed a surge in coronavirus cases and faltering economic indicators following a solid run on hopes of more fiscal stimulus.Global infections surpassed 90 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021