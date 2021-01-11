Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

The Vatican reserves the priesthood for men.The change comes as Francis remains under pressure to allow women to be deacons ordained ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests, such as presiding at weddings, baptisms and funerals.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:44 IST
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, while reaffirming they cannot be priests.

Francis amended the law to formalise what is common practice in many parts of the world: that women can read the Gospel and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Previously, such roles were officially reserved to men even though exceptions were made.

Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasising that all baptised Catholics have a role to play in the church's mission.

But he also noted that doing so further makes a distinction between “ordained” ministries such as the priesthood, and ministries open to qualified laity. The Vatican reserves the priesthood for men.

The change comes as Francis remains under pressure to allow women to be deacons — ordained ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests, such as presiding at weddings, baptisms and funerals. Currently, the ministry is reserved for men. Francis has created a second study commission of experts to study whether women could be deacons, after a first one failed to reach a consensus.

Advocates for expanding the diaconate to include women say doing so would give women greater say in the ministry and governance of the church, while also helping address priest shortages in several parts of the world.

Opponents say allowing it would become a slippery slope toward ordaining women to the priesthood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to announce more efficacy data of Sinovac's vaccine

Brazilian biomedical center Butantan will announce the average efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine on Tuesday in a press conference, Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said in an interview to GloboNews TV.The vaccine, by Chinas...

Maha: Boy hit with bat during cricket game dispute dies

A 13-year-old boy died after hewas hit on his head with a bat by another teen following anargument during a game of cricket in Alibag in MaharashtrasRaigad district, police said on Monday.The incident happened in Sadguru Park housing societ...

Facing similar struggles, NorthEast and Bengaluru target revival in ISL

There is little to separate NorthEast United from Bengaluru FC at the halfway stage of Indian Super League as both the teams struggled after a strong start and would look to revive their fortunes when they face off here on Tuesday.Both the ...

Injured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series; Shardul likely in place of Jadeja

Indias injury woes in the Test series against Australia compounded on Monday after the hero of their drawn game in Sydney, Hanuma Vihari, was ruled out of the fourth and final match with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021