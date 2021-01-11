UP: Man held with 19 tortoise

UP: Man held with 19 tortoisePTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:18 IST
The police on Monday arrested a man here and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, officials said.
During routine checking on Sunday night, the police stopped a man near Vikrampur culvert and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, police said.
A case has been lodged in this connection, they added.
