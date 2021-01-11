Israel announces new settlements, risking Biden''s anger
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office announced the move, saying it would include 100 homes in a settlement where an Israeli woman was killed recently in an alleged terror attack.President-elect Joe Biden is opposed to settlement expansion and has pledged a more even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:36 IST
Israel on Monday advanced plans to build 800 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a move that could strain ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the move, saying it would include 100 homes in a settlement where an Israeli woman was killed recently in an alleged terror attack.
President-elect Joe Biden is opposed to settlement expansion and has pledged a more even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians view settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support.
