Biden names ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:59 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime former career diplomat William Burns to lead the CIA, his transition team said in a statement on Monday.

Burns, a former deputy U.S. secretary of state who served 33 years as a U.S. diplomat, is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

