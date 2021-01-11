Army, police on alert to foil infiltration bid by terrorists from across LoC: Jammu IGP

The Army and police are on alert to foil any attempt of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists assembled at launching pads across the Line of Control, a top police officer said on Monday.

Asserting that attempts were being made revive terrorism in Poonch, a border district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said six terrorists and over-ground workers of terror groups have been arrested in Mendhar-Poonch district in the last few months.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu division, Mukesh Singh, who was on a day-long visit to Poonch district to review the security and anti-terrorism operations, said, ''We have inputs that terrorists have assembled in launching pads across (LoC). The Army and police are on alert to foil it.'' ''The Army and police have jointly achieved success here. They have arrested newly recruited terrorists and over-ground workers. Arms and ammunition, and explosive material have been seized from them,'' he said.

The police officer said that the Mendhar-Poonch border belt has been peaceful for the last 10 to 12 years. ''There was no terrorist activity here. New attempts are being made to revive terrorism (he) by recruiting youths and smuggling in weapons and ammunition,'' Singh said.

IGP informed reporters that plans to target religious places and installations of the security force have been foiled.

''I congratulate the police and Army for defeating the designs of the terrorists and foiling their plans'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)