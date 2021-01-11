Maha 'Shakti' bill: Panel holds discussion with women's groups
A joint committee is holdingdiscussions with women's organisations and the legalfraternity in Maharashtra before re-introducing the bill whichprovides for strict punishments, including the death penalty,and fine up to Rs 10 lakh for crimes like rape, acid attacketc against women and children.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Maharashtra HomeMinister Anil Deshmukh said the committee was holdingdiscussions with women's organisations in Mumbai, Aurangabadand Nagpur.
The bill, named ''Shakti'' and modelled on the Disha Actin Andhra Pradesh, provides for completion of investigationand filing of chargesheet within 15 days, and completion oftrial in 30 days.
The bill was introduced in the state LegislativeAssembly on December 14. It was later referred to a jointcommittee of both houses of the state legislature.
''Today, we had invited women's organisations fromVidarbha for discussions and sharing their suggestions on thisbill. We are inviting more suggestions so that no issues areleft unsorted. Suggestions will be discussed by thecommittee,'' he said.
Speaking on the Bhandara hospital fire incident, inwhich ten infants died on January 9, Deshmukh said the probewas underway.
''Once the investigation committee submits its report,(registration of) FIR and other actions will take place,'' hesaid.
