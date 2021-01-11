Left Menu
Defence Ministry conducts online quiz on the 1971 Indo-Pak war

11-01-2021
The Defence Ministry is conducting an online quiz competition from January 11 to January 22 on the 1971 Indo-Pak war as a part of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, said an official statement on Monday.

India is celebrating 50 years of the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

''The quiz competition is meant to create patriotic feeling among the people by making them aware of various facets of the victory achieved and sacrifices made in the 1971 war,'' the Defence Ministry's statement noted.

The first, second and third prize at this competition would be Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, it mentioned. Indian citizens who are above 14 years of age can participate in this quiz, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

