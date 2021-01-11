Galwan valley warriors recommended for war-time chakra series gallantry medals

Left Menu
New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI) Indian Army soldiers who took on Chinese troops in the Galwan valley clash have been recommended to be awarded the war-time chakra series awards at this Republic Day.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI) Indian Army soldiers who took on Chinese troops in the Galwan valley clash have been recommended to be awarded the war-time chakra series awards at this Republic Day. The long list of personnel recommended for the gallantry awards at this Republic Day includes 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in the clash, government sources told ANI.

The decision of the top Army brass has been to recommend these brave personnel for wartime gallantry awards. The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

The Galwan valley clash took place on June 15 last year when Indian troops led by colonel babu took on the Chinese troops near the patrolling point 14 area. India lost 20 troops in the fiercest clash between the two sides in recent times while the Chinese has suffered significant casualties.

The clash led to the hardening of at stance by India which has now allowed troops to use weapons during patrolling after the use of unorthodox weapons by Chinese troops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

