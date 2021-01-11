Goa Congress to hold Tiranga march from Usgao to Shel Melauli on Jan 17

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar will conduct 'Tiranga Satyagraha' by holding a march from Usgao to Shel-Melauli January 17, to express solidarity with the protesting villagers of Sattari taluka. According to an official release, Chodankar will hand over the national flag to the villagers. He has appealed to the people from all walks of life from all over the state to join the march, keeping aside their political differences.

"Let it be a People's March", said Chodankar, "as the BJP government is denying democratic and constitutional right of tilling their own land to the farmers, unfortunately in the 60th year of Goa's liberation." People of Shel-Melauli are not opposed to the IIT project but building it at the cost of their livelihood and claiming Government's right over their rightful cultivated land, said Chodankar.

"I am a son of this soil and hence it is my duty to protect the interest of our brothers and sisters. It is high time all the democratic-minded Goans send a strong message to this government that the villagers of Sattari are not alone. We must reassure to them that this country belongs to them and this flag will protect them from the anti-democratic Government," he said. Chodankar has also served a deadline till Saturday to the Government to "stop the harassment" of Goans, failing which he would begin his march from Usgao Tisk on Sunday January 27 at 9 am with a Tiranga in his hand.

Chodankar has also appealed once again to Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane to give up their stubborn attitude and stop acting like Bhatkars by suppressing the rightful ownership of the land cultivated by the people for generations together to fulfill their greed for money. (ANI)

