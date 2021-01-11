Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's knife terror attacker sentenced to life imprisonment

Saadallah came to Britain fleeing strife-torn Libya and his defence team said he only had a fleeting or occasional interest in Islamist extremism, and that was only part of what drove him.He had severe mental health problems and prior to the stabbing spree last year, was twice assessed by UK security services but was not deemed to be a high risk.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:02 IST
UK's knife terror attacker sentenced to life imprisonment

The Libyan asylum seeker who went on trial after a knife rampage in a park in Reading, south-east England, last year that killed three people, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday after a court ruled that he was driven by terrorism.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, carried out the attacks on June 20 as his innocent victims were outdoors on a warm summer evening during the first coronavirus lockdown in Forbury Gardens of the city. He was heard shouting ''Allahu Akbar'' before killing James Furlong, 36, a history teacher; David Wails, 49, a scientist; and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, an American pharmaceutical worker.

''Each involved a substantial degree of premeditation or planning, and that each was done for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, or ideological cause,'' Justice Nigel Sweeney said at a sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey court in London.

He noted that all of Saadallah’s offences ''had a terrorist connection'' and has imposed a whole life sentence – which means he would remain behind bars for most if not all of his life without parole.

Saadallah had admitted the murders and also pleaded guilty to three charges of attempted murder.

The court heard how he had a longstanding interest in extremism and in 2019, had accessed material on his mobile phone about Mohammed Emwazi, a British-Kuwaiti Islamic State (ISIS) member killed in Syria. Saadallah came to Britain fleeing strife-torn Libya and his defence team said he only had a ''fleeting or occasional interest'' in Islamist extremism, and that was only part of what drove him.

He had severe mental health problems and prior to the stabbing spree last year, was twice assessed by UK security services but was not deemed to be a high risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Up to 15,000 National Guard troops authorized to support Biden's inauguration

The National Guard has been authorized to have up to 15,000 troops in Washington D.C. to support President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration later this month, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said on Monday.General Daniel Hokanson told re...

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021