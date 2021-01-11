UAE official welcomes U.S. designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorist organisation

The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs on Monday welcomed the United States' move to designate Yemen's Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organisation.

"We welcome the U.S. administration’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organisation, and to place its leaders on terrorist lists," Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.

