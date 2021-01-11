UAE official welcomes U.S. designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorist organisation

UAE official welcomes U.S. designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorist organisationReuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:04 IST
The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs on Monday welcomed the United States' move to designate Yemen's Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organisation.
"We welcome the U.S. administration’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organisation, and to place its leaders on terrorist lists," Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.
