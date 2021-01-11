Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dzukou range fire completely doused: DFO

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:26 IST
Dzukou range fire completely doused: DFO

A fire that had erupted inNagaland's scenic Dzukou range has been completely doused, aforest officer said on Monday.

As no fresh fire or smoke was spotted, IAF helicoptersdeployed in firefighting operations were de-inducted butground personnel at the base camp will continue to keep aclose watch on the situation, he said.

''No fresh fire or smoke was visible from the base campor during an aerial survey conducted by the IAF helicopters.

The Dzukou range fire has been completely doused,'' KohimaDivisional Forest Officer, Rajkumar M, said.

A fire had erupted in the range on December 29,gutting flora and fauna over a vast area.

A coordination-cum-debriefing meeting on the fire waschaired by Principal Secretary and Home Commissioner AbhijitSinha at his office.

NDRF commandant Rajesh Thakur, Kohima DeputyCommissioner Mohammed Ali Shihab A, Superintendent of PoliceManoj Kumar, DFO Kohima Rajkumar M and ADC Lithrongla TongpiRutsa participated in the meeting.

The meeting appreciated all agencies concerned forassisting in dousing the fire and decided to de-induct the IAFhelicopters as no fresh fire was reported in the last fewdays.

It was also decided to relieve five NDRF teamsdeployed at the base camp but continue to station personnel ofthe Kohima District Executive Force, Forest Department andlocal volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation tokeep a close watch on the situation for the next few days.

The IAF helicopters airlifted the firefightingequipment to the Jakhama Military Helipad, Defence PRO(Kohima) Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls for constant vigil as Bird flu spread to 10 states

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. Prime Minister Modi also asked ...

U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could have serious repercussions for peace talks and efforts to combat the worlds largest humanita...

Up to 15,000 National Guard troops authorized to support Biden's inauguration

The National Guard has been authorized to have up to 15,000 troops in Washington D.C. to support President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration later this month, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said on Monday.General Daniel Hokanson told re...

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021