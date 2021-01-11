Dzukou range fire completely doused: DFO

A fire that had erupted inNagaland's scenic Dzukou range has been completely doused, aforest officer said on Monday.

As no fresh fire or smoke was spotted, IAF helicoptersdeployed in firefighting operations were de-inducted butground personnel at the base camp will continue to keep aclose watch on the situation, he said.

''No fresh fire or smoke was visible from the base campor during an aerial survey conducted by the IAF helicopters.

The Dzukou range fire has been completely doused,'' KohimaDivisional Forest Officer, Rajkumar M, said.

A fire had erupted in the range on December 29,gutting flora and fauna over a vast area.

A coordination-cum-debriefing meeting on the fire waschaired by Principal Secretary and Home Commissioner AbhijitSinha at his office.

NDRF commandant Rajesh Thakur, Kohima DeputyCommissioner Mohammed Ali Shihab A, Superintendent of PoliceManoj Kumar, DFO Kohima Rajkumar M and ADC Lithrongla TongpiRutsa participated in the meeting.

The meeting appreciated all agencies concerned forassisting in dousing the fire and decided to de-induct the IAFhelicopters as no fresh fire was reported in the last fewdays.

It was also decided to relieve five NDRF teamsdeployed at the base camp but continue to station personnel ofthe Kohima District Executive Force, Forest Department andlocal volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation tokeep a close watch on the situation for the next few days.

The IAF helicopters airlifted the firefightingequipment to the Jakhama Military Helipad, Defence PRO(Kohima) Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said.

