CDS Rawat visits Ladakh sector, reviews operational preparedness at LAC

Amid the ongoing military standoff with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:49 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday reviewed operational preparedness at Ladakh sector. (Photo Credit: Northern Command, Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing military standoff with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness at Line of Actual Control (LAC). "Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat arrived at Ladakh today and was received by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command. He reviewed operational preparedness and called on Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur," said Northern Command, Indian Army.

General Rawat's visit to the Ladakh area comes as India and China are locked in a military conflict over aggression shown by the Chinese in April-May timeframe this year. CDS Rawat is in Leh and would be briefed on the operational readiness and other preparations of the fighting formations deployed there, Army sources told ANI.

General Rawat is also expected to meet troops from other forces during the visit. Earlier on January 3, General Rawat had visited Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed along the Subansiri valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, he had also visited forward air bases in Eastern Sector including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. (ANI)

