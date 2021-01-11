Assam tea estate assistant manager goes missing

An assistant managerof a tea estate in Assam's Udalguri district has gone missing,police said on Monday.

As per an FIR, Sandip Goswami, assistant manager ofHatigor tea estate, was last seen driving alone towards Tanglatown around 7.30 pm on Sunday, a police officer said.

A search operation has been launched to trace him, theofficer added.

