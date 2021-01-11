Left Menu
I will live, work and die for people: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said, without naming anyone, thatshe will not allow the country to be divided, and will live,work and die for people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the rest camp ofGangasagar pilgrims at Babughat area of Kolkata, she said thatgreat leaders treat all people equally.

Since Independence, the country faced many problemsbut the country has not been divided, said Banerjee who isalso the Trinamool Congress supremo.

''I will not allow the country to be broken up, to bedivided. I will live, work and even die for the commonpeople,'' she said.

The country has seen many great leaders such as SwamiVivekananda, Netaji Subhas Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, BirsaMunda, Kaji Nazrul Islam, Babasaheb Ambedkar and VallabhbhaiPatel, she said.

On the eve of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary,Banerjee said that he had predicted that India will haveleaders from all cross-sections of people - farmers, cobblersand Dalits.

Swamiji once used the hooka of a Muslim man to smoketo check what happens to his religion, she said.

The chief minister said that her government has madearrangements for 'e-snan (e-bathing)' for those who will notbe able to come to Gangasagar Mela due to the pandemicsituation.

Arrangements have also been made to send the holywater and 'prasad' to anyone who orders for these from anypart of the country at a nominal delivery fee, she said addingthat COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained at theGangasagar Mela.

All people at the fair will be provided with aninsurance cover of Rs 5 lakh from January 8 to 16, she said.

