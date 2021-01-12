Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup made on Monday: FOURTH ROUND

* Cheltenham Town v Manchester City * Bournemouth v Crawley Town

* Swansea City v Nottingham Forest * Manchester United v Liverpool

* Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal * Barnsley v Norwich City

* Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers * Millwall v Bristol City

* Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool * Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

* Fulham v Burnley * Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

* Chelsea v Luton Town * Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

* Brentford v Leicester City * Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Jan. 23-24.

