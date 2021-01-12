Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw

Soccer-FA Cup fourth round drawReuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:50 IST
Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup made on Monday: FOURTH ROUND
* Cheltenham Town v Manchester City * Bournemouth v Crawley Town
* Swansea City v Nottingham Forest * Manchester United v Liverpool
* Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal * Barnsley v Norwich City
* Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers * Millwall v Bristol City
* Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool * Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
* Fulham v Burnley * Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
* Chelsea v Luton Town * Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
* Brentford v Leicester City * Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Jan. 23-24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)