Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:50 IST
Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup made on Monday: FOURTH ROUND

* Cheltenham Town v Manchester City * Bournemouth v Crawley Town

* Swansea City v Nottingham Forest * Manchester United v Liverpool

* Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal * Barnsley v Norwich City

* Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers * Millwall v Bristol City

* Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool * Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

* Fulham v Burnley * Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

* Chelsea v Luton Town * Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

* Brentford v Leicester City * Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Jan. 23-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Canada will play in next months SheBelieves Cup alongside Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, the countrys soccer governing body said on Monday. Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the first time after 2019 champions Engl...

House will consider Trump impeachment Wednesday

Democrats say the House will consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call on Monday that member...

U.S. House likely to consider Trump impeachment on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives expects to begin considering a second impeachment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, a top Democrat said on Monday after the president was formally accused of inciting insurrection ahead of last weeks storming o...

Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses- Telegraph

Britain will tighten the law on importing goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China as ministers take a tougher stance on Beijing, The Telegraph reported on Monday.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday will make a statement i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021