Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses- Telegraph

Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses- TelegraphReuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 02:13 IST
Britain will tighten the law on importing goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China as ministers take a tougher stance on Beijing, The Telegraph reported on Monday.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday will make a statement in the Commons on the government's response to forced labour in Xinjiang, home to around 12 million Uighur Muslims, the report https://bit.ly/2LKt2Fe added.
