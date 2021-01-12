Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses- Telegraph

Britain will tighten the law on importing goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China as ministers take a tougher stance on Beijing, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday will make a statement in the Commons on the government's response to forced labour in Xinjiang, home to around 12 million Uighur Muslims, the report https://bit.ly/2LKt2Fe added.

