2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio says two US Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week's attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a ''Make America Great Again'' hat. He says of the latter that the ''interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension''.

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion ''at a big level or small level in any way''.

Ryan says they don't want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ''who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event''. Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.