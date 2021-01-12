Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack

Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 04:46 IST
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio says two US Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week's attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a ''Make America Great Again'' hat. He says of the latter that the ''interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension''.

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion ''at a big level or small level in any way''.

Ryan says they don't want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ''who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event''. Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gold mine explosion in China traps 22 workers underground -Xinhua

Chinese authorities have dispatched rescue workers to a gold mine in the countrys northeast after 22 workers were trapped underground following an explosion, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. The accident happened at 2 p.m. local time...

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world.The parks executive director, Lisa Pe...

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Bidens Jan. 20 inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday. Threatened with more violenc...

U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could undermine peace talks and make it harder to feed Yemenis enduring the worlds largest humanit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021