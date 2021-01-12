Fisherman killed as hut catches fire

Fisherman killed as hut catches firePTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:13 IST
A 75-year-old fisherman died in a fire at his hut in Harnava village in Uttar Pradesh's Fathepur district, police said on Tuesday.
The fire broke out around 6 pm on Monday, killing fisherman Saryu Bind while he was cooking food, said Asothar Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh.
Singh said Bind originally hailed from Bihar's Gopalganj district and was living in Harnava with his nephew.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.
