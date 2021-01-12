India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with ChinaReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:52 IST
India's army chief said on Tuesday that he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China that escalated last year after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
"I am very hopeful for a positive situation," General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
