REUTERS NEXT-India's Foreign Minister says trust with China "disturbed" after border clash
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summer's border clash which resulted in the first loss of lives in 45 years. ...really the impact of trust and confidence in India where China and their relationship is concerned.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:07 IST
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summer's border clash which resulted in the first loss of lives in 45 years. Troops remain locked in a stand off at the bitterly contested border in the western Himalayas, the most serious military crisis between the nuclear-armed neighbours for decades.
"After 45 years, you’ve actually had bloodshed on the border. And that’s had a huge impact on public opinion and politically. ...really the impact of trust and confidence in India where China and their relationship is concerned. That has been profoundly disturbed," Jaishankar told the Reuters Next conference, speaking from New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
