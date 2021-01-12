Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws - Chief Justice

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:43 IST
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws - Chief Justice

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily paused the implementation of new agricultural laws that have led to widespread protests from farmers.

The court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said during a hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Courts order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of aro...

UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal- London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldnt comment further on an individual case. What I can say is it is not agains...

Kolkata: Sealdah flyover to be closed for metro tunneling

A part of the arterial Sealdahflyover in Kolkata will be closed to traffic from the night ofJanuary 15 to January 19 morning for the construction of thewest-bound tunnel of the East-West Metro corridor, an officialsaid here on Tuesday.The K...

China will give Myanmar a batch of COVID-19 vaccines for free, says ministry

China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.The announcement came as Wang Yi, the Chinese governments top diplomat, wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021