India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws - Chief Justice

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws - Chief JusticeReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:43 IST
India's Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily paused the implementation of new agricultural laws that have led to widespread protests from farmers.
The court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said during a hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Supreme Court