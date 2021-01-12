Left Menu
New Zealand requiring virus test for visitors

12-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

New Zealand will soon require that travelers from most countries show negative coronavirus tests before they leave for New Zealand.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand is in a fortunate position to have stamped out community spread of the virus but takes nothing for granted.

The new rules will require travelers to have a negative test within 72 hours of departure. The rules will be imposed on travelers from the U.S. and the U.K. from Friday and most other countries soon after.

Travelers from Australia and some Pacific nations will be exempted.

In addition to the test requirement, New Zealand will continue to place new arrivals in mandatory two-week quarantine at the border.

