China will give Myanmar a batch of COVID-19 vaccines for free, says ministry

China will give Myanmar a batch of COVID-19 vaccines for free, says ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:35 IST
China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The announcement came as Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar.
