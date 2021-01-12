Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Child dies after surgery; FIR against 3 doctors

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: Child dies after surgery; FIR against 3 doctors

A five-year-old boy has died aftera hernia surgery in Chhattisgarh's Korba district followingwhich police have registered an FIR against three doctors,including a government surgeon, for alleged negligence,officials said on Tuesday.

No arrest has been made so far and police areconducting an investigation into the case, they said.

The district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO)has also been asked to constitute a team of senior doctors toconduct a probe into the case and submit a report, Korba'sAdditional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore said.

As per a police complaint lodged by the boy's father,who is a labourer from Belgari Basti locality here, he hadtaken his son to the district hospital on January 6 where asurgeon told him that the child was suffering from hernia, andadvised a sonography test.

Later, the surgeon told them that the child requiredurgent surgery and decided to conduct the operation at aprivate hospital here, citing that the government hospitallacks adequate facilities, station house officer of Balcopolice station, Rakesh Mishra, said quoting the complaint.

On January 9, during the operation, being performedby the surgeon and one other doctor at the private hospital,when the man asked the surgeon about his son's healthcondition, the doctor said the child had stopped breathing.

Another doctor was also present there, the official said.

The boy's father in his complaint alleged that later,without consulting him, they shifted the child to anotherprivate hospital where doctors said the child was brought in aserious condition and died.

He accused the three doctors of negligence and causingthe death of his child, the police official said.

An FIR was registered against the three doctors onSunday under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing deathby negligence) and 34 (common intention), he said.

No arrest has been made so far and further action willbe taken after a probe into the case, he said.

When contacted, the district hospital's surgeonrefused to comment on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Goa minister urges CM to drop plans for IIT at Shel-Melaulim

Bowing to public sentiments, GoaHealth Minister and BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday urgedChief Minister Pramod Sawant to drop the proposal for an IITcampus at Shel-Melaulim and said he will not allow theconstruction of the same.Speaking t...

PM Modi asks youth to follow Swami Vivekananda’s leadership advice

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has asked the youth of the nation to follow Swami Vivekanandas leadership advice and praised the revered monk for his contribution in developing individuals and institutions. Speaking at the valedictor...

No change in status quo in Eastern Ladakh, ready for any eventuality: Army Chief Gen Naravane

Asserting that there has been no change in status quo in Eastern Ladakh, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that his force is ready for any eventuality but expressed hope that India-China would be able to reach an agre...

EU watchdog to review AstraZenenca-Oxford vaccine this month

Europes drugs regulator will review the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University this month under an accelerated timeline, the watchdog said on Tuesday. The 27-member European Union is trying to speed up vaccinations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021