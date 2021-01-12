Left Menu
Delhi HC directs MTNL, BSES to remove hanging cables for Chandni Chowk redevelopment project

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and BSES (formerly known as Bombay Suburban Electric Supply) to comply with the nodal officers' plea to remove the hanging cables and wires required for Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli's was hearing nodal officers' plea seeking to remove wires and cables that are hanging in the Chandni Chowk and interfering in the project of a beautification project. The court directed the concerned authorities to ensure compliance so that all hanging wires and cables are removed as per the requirement of the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli's was hearing nodal officers' plea seeking to remove wires and cables that are hanging in the Chandni Chowk and interfering in the project of a beautification project. The court directed the concerned authorities to ensure compliance so that all hanging wires and cables are removed as per the requirement of the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project.

Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, appearing for Nodal Officers and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) Nodal officers, told the court that Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project may be the theme of the Republic Day tableau of Delhi. Advocate Khan told the court that during the inspection of the redevelopment project on December 28, 2020, nodal officers noted that none of the officials of MTNL were present for the inspection while the MTNL telephones lines and feeder pillars are yet to be shifted despite repeated directions in this regard.

The court has listed the matter for April 12, 2020 for further hearing. On December 7, 2018, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had inaugurated Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project. (ANI)

