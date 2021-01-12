Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Three Naxals, allegedly involvedin the killing of a local journalist in 2013, surrenderedbefore security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hitBijapur district on Tuesday, an official said.

The cadres, who were active in Basaguda-Jagargundaarea committee of Maoists, turned themselves in before CRPFand police officials, citing disappointment with the ''hollow''Maoist ideology and atrocities committed by senior cadres ofthe outlawed outfit, the official said.

The surrendered ultras were identified as Alam Bamo(24), deputy commander of the action team of Maoists, ModiamSundar (27), a member of the same squad, and Madkam Motu (28),a member of the supply team, he said.

The trio had allegedly been involved in severalattacks on security forces, including an IED blast onBasaguda-Sarkeguda route, in which two security personnel werekilled in 2012, he said.

They were also involved in killing Sai Reddy, aBijapur-based reporter of a Hindi daily, in Basaguda inDecember, 2013, the official added.

The surrendered ultras were given an assistance of Rs10,000 each, and other facilities as per the government'ssurrender and rehabilitation policy will also be provided tothem, he added.

