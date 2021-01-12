Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recommendation of SPPs for north east Delhi riots cases was not binding: Police tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:32 IST
Recommendation of SPPs for north east Delhi riots cases was not binding: Police tells HC

The police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that its recommendations for appointing certain lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, as special public prosecutors in cases pertaining to north-east Delhi riots in February last year was not binding on the AAP government.

The submission was made by Delhi Police before Justice Prathiba M Singh during the brief hearing of a plea by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA) challenging appointment of the special public prosecutors (SPPs) in the riots cases.

Additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, who appeared for the AAP government, told the court that the list sent by the police was initially rejected by the Delhi government which had forwarded its own list of SPPs.

However, the Lt Governor intervened in the matter and did not agree with the Delhi government's list and in view of the difference of opinion the matter was referred to the President of India who approved the list sent by the police, he told the court.

The Delhi government only issued the notification informing about the appointment of the SPPs and it has not appointed them, he said.

Justice Singh, after the brief hearing, was of the view that the petition appeared to be in the nature of a PIL and directed the high court registry to list it before the appropriate bench on March 15.

On November 9 last year, the high court had issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea of DPWA, represented by advocates Kushal Kumar, Aditya and Akashdep Gupta.

DPWA, in its plea, has questioned how SPPs can be appointed at the behest of the police.

It has contended that the prosecution has to be independent and insulated from the police and therefore, the SPPs cannot be appointed at the behest of the investigating agency.

DPWA has sought quashing of Delhi government's June 24, 2020 notification appointing the SPPs, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the grounds that it was issued on police recommendations, in violation of the scheme provided under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). It has sought that the appointment of independent SPPs be done by ''respecting the principles of fairness and impartiality''.

The plea has claimed that the appointment of the 11 SPPs, including the Solicitor General, on the recommendations of Delhi Police ''is a divergence from the principles of free and fair trial which is part of Article 21 of the Constitution''.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24,2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN needs access to China's Xinjiang to review abuse allegations- UK's Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the United Nations needed access to Chinas Xinjiang region to verify allegations of forced labour and other human rights violations.The number one thing to advance the debate in a sensi...

Gap of 28 days between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, effectiveness to begin after 14 days: Govt

There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness will begin 14 days after the second dose, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said...

UN agencies and partners establish global Ebola vaccine stockpile

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with fatality rates varying from 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Thousands of people have lost their lives to the disease, since the virus was first discovered in 1976. This vaccine is ...

Bird flu: Centre asks states to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits

The Centre on Tuesday said it has issued advisories to states regarding testing protocols for bird flu and also asked them to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.Till Monday, bird flu outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021