Maharashtra ATS nabs three with firearms in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:14 IST
Maharashtra's Anti-TerrorismSquad (ATS) has arrested three persons for alleged possessionof firearms and cash in the western suburb of Andheri here, anofficial said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS' Juhu unit laid a trap atAndheri on Sunday and intercepted a car, in which firearmswere found, the official said.

At least two pistols, live rounds and cash of Rs 3lakh were recovered from three occupants of the car, he said.

All three accused, who are residents of Gujarat, mayhave links to a hawala racket, the official said.

Apart from firearms and cash, they also found that oneof the accused carried an identity card of UAE, he said,adding that further probe is underway.

